townhomes of shadow glen
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
179 Apartments for rent in Townhomes of Shadow Glen, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
953 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vista Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Hickory Villa
511 Hickory Villa Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Clean, neat townhome condo in quiet location - Easy access to shopping east or west on Old Hickory Blvd. Quiet townhouse development. Just renovated both baths, new stove and refrigerator! Freshly painted! Great Brentwood Location! (RLNE2226917)
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3557 Steffisburg Dr
3557 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1221 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse has stunning views of the Nashville Skyline! Open living, dining and kitchen area, washer/dryer connection on main floor. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Call or text Jeanette 615-571-2251.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3710 Lausanne Dr
3710 Lausanne Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1605 sqft
Modern 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo with large bonus room. First floor features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Second floor has a great master bedroom suite with balcony. Second bedroom has public and private doors to bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3532 Steffisburg Dr
3532 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3532 Steffisburg Dr in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 Steffisburg Dr
3538 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3538 Steffisburg Dr in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 16 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
3712 Lausanne
3712 Lausanne Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1578 sqft
Ideal location for everything. Short term okay. Small pets okay. Minutes to I65 and I24. Very quiet and beautiful downtown skyline view. Security deposit: $1500. Option: Furnished for $1,900 per month. Short term rental available.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
28 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$921
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$964
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
$
41 Units Available
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
850 sqft
Whispering Hills is located just south of Nashville, Tennessee. Were minutes from the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Zoo, Nashville International Airport, and Vanderbilt University.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1783 Red Jacket Dr
1783 Red Jacket Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bck1MaPXCVy This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Barnes Crossing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Elmshade Ln.
1001 Elmshade Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2772 sqft
3-Bed/2.5-Bath in The Woodlands - This lovely home has 2 bonus rooms! Formal Living and Dining rooms; Stainless/Granite kitchen; Great Rm.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Whispering Hills Drive
537 Whispering Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1600 sqft
Don't look past this 3BR in Nashville! - AVAILABLE NOW! Don't look past this 3B/2Ba Home!! This magnificent ranch style features hardwood flooring throughout, all kitchen appliances, attic with plenty of storage space, screened in back deck w/ TV
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
397 Brewer Drive
397 Brewer Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1925 sqft
397 Brewer Drive Available 08/17/20 BREWER DRIVE 3 BD, 2.5 BA - Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental property with 2 car garage and large front lawn. Spacious open floor plan on the main level and large master bedroom on the second level.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7003 Lenox Village Drive
7003 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Lovely 2 bedroom condo in the awesome Lenox Village neighborhood, walkable to local shops and restaurants! Massive open floor plan with hardwoods, great kitchen
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7221 Althorp Way
7221 Althorp Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Great 2 BR/2BA Condo for Lease in Lenox Village! Wood floors in living areas, clean carpets in the bedrooms. Master BR w/ large walk-in closet and private bath suite. 2nd bedroom w/ bay window, large closet & bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2104 Shabnam Dr
2104 Shabnam Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1402 sqft
You will love the open floor plan, complete with an eat-in kitchen and an inviting family room with a fireplace. All bedrooms are generously sized and the large master bathroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bath with double vanities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
478 Claircrest Dr
478 Claircrest Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Updated 2 bed, 1.5 Bathroom town-home featuring wood floors on main level and new carpet on second floor. Home features: fresh paint throughout, fireplace. patio w/ outdoor storage closet, eat-in kitchen, washer dryer connections.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Cedarmont Circle
229 Cedarmont Cir, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1771 sqft
Lease w/option to purchase available. New paint, new hardwood through out main level, tile in baths, new fixtures in bath, granite, new appliances, new tile in basement, new wood stairs, new light fixtures, ready to move into.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7220 Althorp Way
7220 Althorp Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1696 sqft
Nice condo in great area! over 1600 sf, stainless appliances, bonus room, close to shopping and restaurants. Great community. No Smoking, Pets are considered on a case by case basis. No Smoking.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5515 Country Drive - 56, Unit 56
5515 Country Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1112 sqft
Located in Hickory Valley Condo Community with recreational perks of a tennis court and a pool. This condo is 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and available August 15th.
