Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Nashville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free...
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
96 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
86 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
59 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
55 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
52 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
35 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Elliston Place
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
33 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Music Row
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,655
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
West Meade
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
35 Units Available
Historic Waverly
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
16 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
11 Units Available
Vanderbilt
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
3 Units Available
Midtown
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
City Guide for Nashville, TN

Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.

Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Nashville, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Nashville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Nashville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

