55 Apartments for rent in Nashville, TN with move-in specials
1 of 60
1 of 8
1 of 46
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 52
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 99
1 of 46
1 of 11
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 65
Nashville’s a city so lovely you could write a song about it. In fact, you and 60,000 other songwriters here could put the words to music. Yes, in “Music City,” selling that country hit may take a while but you don’t have to live in your car in the meantime. Your new apartment is waiting to be discovered in one of the great neighborhoods of Nashville. Now that should be music to your ears.
Having trouble with Craigslist Nashville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Nashville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Nashville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.