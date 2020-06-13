181 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Neighborhoods:

Housing in Clarksville is affordable, especially when compared to other parts of Tennessee, as well as other states. Living here affords residents the option of choosing between historic homes, newer homes with sprawling yards, luxury apartments and cozy townhomes, all within close proximity to the glamour of Nashville, without the luxury prices. Take a gander at some of Clarksville’s most popular neighborhoods and get in where you fit in.

Saint Bethlehem: Very suburban, St. Bethlehem, is an area in close proximity to the interstate, Governor’s Square mall, and entertainment. This neighborhood is popular with locals. Apartments and medium sized single-family homes make up the living spaces around here. While most of the homes are newer (1995-up), some older and established (1960s) homes are located throughout the area. The apartments are fairly new as well and offer great amenities (garages, balconies, pool).

Downtown Historic homes are located down here, as well as newer townhomes and apartments. Living downtown puts residents in close proximity to farmers markets on the weekend, holiday festivals, concerts (Jammin’ in the Alley.) The Riverside area is minutes away for those who want to explore RiverWalk. It also allows residents to be steps away from shopping, bars, restaurants and businesses.

Kenwood Area/North Clarksville: Within the 37042 zip code are a few nice North Clarksville neighborhoods with plenty of homes and apartments for rent. Single-family homes share space with apartment complexes, each offering something different for their renters. For instance, some of the apartment complexes are set on acres of woods, giving renters the feel of seclusion, not to mention great views.

Sango: Known to locals for its parks and golf courses, Sango is a sweet little suburban area. Sango is a great area that offers affordable living. The houses here tend to be large with sprawling yards and the apartments are both newer and established with welcoming pet policies.