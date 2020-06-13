181 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Red River
3 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Greenwood
4 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brandon Hills
5 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$686
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Madison Street
2 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 Bruceton Dr
1422 Bruceton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2059 sqft
Lovely Remodeled Home Close to I-24 & Ft Campbell! - This home has been beautifully updated by the new owners. The kitchen has been remodeled with upgrades all the way around. Enjoy the beautiful backyard & this one of a kind home. Pets negotiable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1213 Beverly Hills Drive
1213 Beverly Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
1213 Beverly Hills Drive Available 07/13/20 1213 Beverly Hills Drive - 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is located in the Beverly Hills subdivision just off of Cumberland Drive with easy commute to Liberty Park & HWY 13/48 & Ashland City Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
550 Oakmont Dr
550 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
550 Oakmont Dr Available 08/16/20 Cozy Ranch Home Minutes From Post - Adorable ranch home with tons of space! Enormous living room featuring tray ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and three comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a full master bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2628 CIDER DRIVE
2628 Cider Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041 Rare Find Owner Financing Offered at $159,900 Down payment and monthly required The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1533 Osage Court
1533 Osage Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2278 sqft
1533 Osage Court Available 06/16/20 Coming soon, mid June! - This beautiful boost of 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home sits in a cul-de-sac in Fields of Northmeade subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
763 Spees Drive
763 Spees Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1168 sqft
763 Spees Drive Available 07/23/20 763 Spees Drive - 763 Spees Drive is conveniently located within minutes of Post, APSU, shopping, dining, fitness, and a community Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
635 Ashley Oaks Drive
635 Ashley Oaks Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
635 Ashley Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Enjoy The Covered Deck! - Step into this spacious 3 bedroom featuring an expansive living area that leads into an open dining room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and natural lighting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 Fire Break Drive
850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3527 sqft
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr
1135 Eagles Bluff Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1401 sqft
For additional information on this home or other off-post housing visit -- ARMYRENTALS.

Median Rent in Clarksville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clarksville is $625, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $802.
Studio
$518
1 Bed
$625
2 Beds
$802
3+ Beds
$1,099
City GuideClarksville
Located on the Cumberland River, Clarksville, Tennessee is a town of all trades. Clarksville calls itself “Tennessee’s Top Spot” due to its high elevation; however, it’s not just the altitude that makes this city stand out.

Clarksville is no sleepy southern town. In fact, due to its history (home to the first newspaper in Tennessee) and climate (gets a bit hot here in the summer), Clarksville is full of adventure. Are you ready to begin yours?

Neighborhoods:

Housing in Clarksville is affordable, especially when compared to other parts of Tennessee, as well as other states. Living here affords residents the option of choosing between historic homes, newer homes with sprawling yards, luxury apartments and cozy townhomes, all within close proximity to the glamour of Nashville, without the luxury prices. Take a gander at some of Clarksville’s most popular neighborhoods and get in where you fit in.

Saint Bethlehem: Very suburban, St. Bethlehem, is an area in close proximity to the interstate, Governor’s Square mall, and entertainment. This neighborhood is popular with locals. Apartments and medium sized single-family homes make up the living spaces around here. While most of the homes are newer (1995-up), some older and established (1960s) homes are located throughout the area. The apartments are fairly new as well and offer great amenities (garages, balconies, pool).

Downtown Historic homes are located down here, as well as newer townhomes and apartments. Living downtown puts residents in close proximity to farmers markets on the weekend, holiday festivals, concerts (Jammin’ in the Alley.) The Riverside area is minutes away for those who want to explore RiverWalk. It also allows residents to be steps away from shopping, bars, restaurants and businesses.

Kenwood Area/North Clarksville: Within the 37042 zip code are a few nice North Clarksville neighborhoods with plenty of homes and apartments for rent. Single-family homes share space with apartment complexes, each offering something different for their renters. For instance, some of the apartment complexes are set on acres of woods, giving renters the feel of seclusion, not to mention great views.

Sango: Known to locals for its parks and golf courses, Sango is a sweet little suburban area. Sango is a great area that offers affordable living. The houses here tend to be large with sprawling yards and the apartments are both newer and established with welcoming pet policies.

Transportation: Last Train to Clarksville

Okay. You got us. There actually is NO train to Clarksville. In fact, while there is public transportation, many people here rely on their own cars. Public transit here is dependent upon bus systems, which serve the area in and around Clarksville, including downtown. The main way to cruise through Clarksville is with your own set of wheels.

Written up many times as one of the best places to live (Reader’s Digest, Money Magazine), Clarksville is every man’s (and woman’s) town. Living in Clarksville is perfect for those who want to mix a little adventure into their suburban life. Residents love it here because there is never a dull moment. At a moment’s notice you can wine taste at the Beachhaven Winery, explore caves, hike through the bluff, explore River Walk, go golfing or biking. One week here and we guarantee, Clarksville will be the only Ten-you-see.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $626 for a one-bedroom apartment and $803 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $803 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Clarksville.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Clarksville?
    In Clarksville, the median rent is $518 for a studio, $625 for a 1-bedroom, $802 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,099 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clarksville, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Clarksville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Clarksville include Greenwood, Madison Street, Red River, and Brandon Hills.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Clarksville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Clarksville area include Austin Peay State University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Clarksville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clarksville from include Nashville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Gallatin, and Spring Hill.

