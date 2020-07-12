/
nashboro village
137 Apartments for rent in Nashboro Village, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
117 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
668 Flintlock
668 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1216 sqft
668 Flintlock Available 08/01/20 Great Condo in Nashboro with Golf Course view - JUST LISTED! 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome! Open Floorplan, Large Kitchen, Fireplace, Community Pool! (RLNE5836129)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
564 Flintlock Ct
564 Flintlock Ct, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
End Unit. Community Pool. New Flooring, New Paint. Backs up to golf course. Hardwood downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2456 Nashboro Blvd
2456 Nashboro Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1688 sqft
NICE NASHBORO VILLAGE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE - Nice Nashboro Village townhome with rocking chair front porch. Back patio perfect for grilling. Vaulted ceiling in master.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
624 Flintlock Ct
624 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
Awesome location close to golf course and community pool. Townhome features Carpet, Fresh Paint formal dining, eat-in kitchen, two master suites both with private baths, all white kitchen appliances,Washer and Dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
674 Flintlock Court
674 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
Move in Ready in Nashboro Village - Beautiful walk up townhome in the Nashboro Village neighborhood. Fully furnished at $1,700/month (30+ days accepted) or $1,600/month without furniture. Access to all community amenities (pool, clubhouse, etc).
Results within 1 mile of Nashboro Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
31 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
Located just minutes away from Nashville Airport and Nashville's downtown square. Community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
British Woods
264 British Woods Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartment homes with A/C, carpeted floors, fireplace and balcony/patio. Community has a swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Great location near shopping, dining and entertainment in Nashville.
Last updated July 9 at 06:26pm
12 Units Available
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$964
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Walmart SuperCenter and a slew of restaurants. Homes are fully appointed with dining area, large kitchen windows and abundant closets. Community offers playground, pool, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 9 at 06:18pm
22 Units Available
The Villages at Dover Glen
301 Dover Glen Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments close to downtown, the airport and I-40 or I-24. Spacious open floor plans with large closets and in-unit washer/dryer hookup available. Community features swimming pools, fitness center with sauna, and more.
Last updated July 9 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-40 and I-24. Units feature walk-in closets, dining area, and have washer/dryer connections available. Community features pools and spas; racquetball, volleyball and tennis courts; and clubhouse.
Last updated June 17 at 02:16pm
2 Units Available
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool and barbecue area. Near shops and restaurants along Murfreesboro Pike. Close to Nashboro Golf Club.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3030 Ned Shelton Rd
3030 Ned Shelton Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3030 Ned Shelton Rd in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2969 Harbor Lights Drive
2969 Harbor Lights Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2268 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is now available for lease in Nashville, conveniently located just minutes from the lake. You will love the beautiful wood flooring throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
437 London Court
437 London Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1958 sqft
Beautiful home in Antioch. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and a Huge Bonus Room. This wonderful home also has a Two Car Garage and is on a Cul-De-Sac. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Overcreek Ct
1608 Overcreek Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1786 sqft
Amazing home on Cul-de-Sac Great Back Yard!! 3 bedrm 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Clapham Ct
1404 Clapham Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
The airy living room boasts vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace and a suspended ceiling fan for comfort. In the sunny dining room, notice the pretty chandelier and gleaming laminate floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Park Dale DR
2731 Park Dale Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1060 sqft
Renovated 2 beds one bath , new floor .
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Ransom Way
1113 Ransom Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious town home with bamboo hardwoods downstairs, tile in all bathrooms, 9 ft ceilings, granite in kitchen and bathroom, all appliances provided including washer and dryer, private deck backs up to common ground.
Results within 5 miles of Nashboro Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
84 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$874
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
989 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.