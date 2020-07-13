/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
12 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
71 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
44 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$939
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
24 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
49 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,044
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
54 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
$885
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
15 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,169
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Similar Pages
Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMurfreesboro 3 BedroomsMurfreesboro Accessible Apartments
Murfreesboro Apartments with BalconyMurfreesboro Apartments with GarageMurfreesboro Apartments with GymMurfreesboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMurfreesboro Apartments with Parking