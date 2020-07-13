/
apartments with pool
99 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with pool
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1190 sqft
Well-appointed homes with brushed nickel fixtures and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. Near Mt. Juliet Station for quick access to downtown Nashville. Close to Windtree Golf Club.
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,107
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
703 Bench Lane
703 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,473
2544 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
350 Dunnwood Loop
350 Dunnwood Loop, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1698 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
2197 Erin Lane
2197 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1837 sqft
Providence bungalow - JUST LISTED! 3 Bedroom home in Providence! Open Floor Plan, Wood floors, Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Island! Master on Main! Bonus Room, and 2 Car Garage! Small Dogs under 35 lbs. OK (some restrictions and fees apply).
210 Campbell Cir
210 Campbell Cir, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2890 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, Stone Fireplace, Oak Tread Stairs, hardwood throughout the first floor and tile in all wet areas. The Master Bathroom (down) has a separate garden tub and shower with wall tile and a frameless shower door.
716 Arbor Springs Dr
716 Arbor Springs Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2404 sqft
Beautiful two-story, all-brick w/9' ceilings. Open plan, expanded great room opens to breakfast bar & nook areas w/large deck off kitchen. Spacious master on main. Bonus area up keeps kids contained for play/media.
1606 Covington Court
1606 Covington Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2007 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,007 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.
2112 Ponty Pool Dr
2112 Ponty Pool Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1796 sqft
Home includes a magnificent great room with picturesque fireplace and vaulted ceiling! A chef's dream with granite countertops in this spacious eat in kitchen! The elegant master suite has a double vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy the patio
823 Kennear Ln
823 Kennear Ln, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Like new townhome in beautiful Nichols Vale! Pets considered on case by case basis with non refundable pet fee. $50 application fee. No smoking allowed inside. Security system available for you to activate. Washer & Dryer included!
1014 Fallow Road
1014 Fallow Rd, Wilson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2888 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET!Gorgeous 5 bed 3 bath home in Jackson Hills neighborhood in Mount Juliet! Quartz countertops, soft close drawers and doors, gas cook top, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances! All of the Jackson Hills amenities included in
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1289 sqft
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,041
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
The Trails Apartments
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
