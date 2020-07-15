/
/
/
Nashville State Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
91 Apartments For Rent Near Nashville State Community College
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
31 Units Available
Whites Bend
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
32 Units Available
Whites Bend
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,225
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
17 Units Available
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
13 Units Available
Woodlawn
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
21 Units Available
Sylvan Park
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,219
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Whitebridge
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
West End Park
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
5 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Whitebridge
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 02:06 PM
4 Units Available
Charlotte Pike
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
3 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
Continental
3300 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1500 sqft
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 04:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,413
750 sqft
Now Leasing! Spacious, open concept 1 bedroom apartments on West End.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
2 Units Available
Urbandale Nations
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Urbandale Nations
641 Vernon Avenue
641 Vernon Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2291 sqft
The new 2-story home is located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations packed with local eateries, shopping, & Richland Park farmers market.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Urbandale Nations
5003 Georgia Ave
5003 Georgia Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious newly updated 3 bedroom apartment in trendy Urbandale Nations. Large rooms, new stainless appliances,dishwasher,new counter top w/d hookups, all new tile, carpet and wood floors. Cute deck on the side and nice backyard for bbq's.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitebridge
710 Hillwood Blvd
710 Hillwood Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4584 sqft
Luxury Home *Gourmet Kitchen *SS Appliances Package *48" Gas Cooktop & Double Oven *Hardwoods & Custom Tile *2 Fireplaces *Massive Main Suite Walk-in Closets *3-Car Garage *Designer Finishes *Perfect Layout w/ Massive Bonus Room *Gorgeous
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton-Southwest
525 40th Ave N - A2
525 40th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
755 sqft
Townhouse Nestled in-between The Nations and Sylvan Park neighborhoods of West Nashville, The Dover is a quaint community offering two-bedroom townhomes and one-bedroom apartments.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Richland
3818 West End Avenue
3818 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2056 sqft
3rd floor-unit 303! Spacious 3BR/2BA condo situated at the corner of West End Ave and Wilson. SUPERB location. Recently renovated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, granite countertops, sleek white cabinets and a wine cooler.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2510 Sharondale Drive
2510 Sharondale Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1369 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 bath house in the Green Hills/21st Avenue area available for immediate move int! Gas stove top! Hardwood flooring throughout. Central Electric air conditioning and central gas heating. Window a/c added to upstairs bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West End Park
3505 Hillsdale Ave
3505 Hillsdale Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful cottage in the WestEnd Sylvan Park area. - Property Id: 53354 Beautiful historic cottage All UTILITIES, cable, and wireless internet INCLUDED.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitebridge
4500 Post Road B11
4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath.
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Heights
3807 Elkins
3807 Elkins Avenue, Nashville, TN
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
3807 Elkins Available 08/01/20 3807 Elkins Ave, Nashville TN 37209 - 3807 Elkins Ave is a great house to share with friends or for a large family 5 or 6 Bedroom 2 bath, large eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, Washer /Dryer, multiple living areas on both