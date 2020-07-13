44 Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN with pool

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,128
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1055 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
806 Sagewood Drive
806 Sagewood Drive W, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2351 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Summerlin Drive
116 Summerlin Drive, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1335 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,335 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
106 Cannons Xing
106 Cannons Crossing, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2058 sqft
All Station Camp Schools, one level living with split bedrooms, Huge bonus room , open floor plan. The back yard is fenced with a large deck. This home is being rented through Home Partners of America and all applicants must qualify.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1001 Harmony Ln
1001 Harmony Lane, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
3129 sqft
Rent with option to buy. Buyers must qualify for lease and rental opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in an application, and set up an appointment to view the home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Jameson Place
112 Jameson Place, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,210
2440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Ridge Court
103 E Ridge Ct, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1203 Lake Rise Overlook
1203 Lake Rise Overlook, Sumner County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2463 sqft
For more information, contact Tammy Vaughn at (615) 589-3440. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2123592 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 1 Story home featuring 3 bedrms 2 baths .Huge Living Rm. w/fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
130 Oak Leaf Dr
130 Oak Leaf Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
For more information, contact Jan Page at (615) 300-6900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2168728 to view more pictures of this property. One level floor plan with no neighbors behind. Convenient location close to the bypass and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows ln
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 284267 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Gallatin
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.

July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gallatin rents increased slightly over the past month

Gallatin rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gallatin stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,051 for a two-bedroom. Gallatin's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Gallatin over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the two other major cities in the state besides Gallatin to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Gallatin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Gallatin, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Gallatin is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gallatin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,051 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Gallatin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gallatin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gallatin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

