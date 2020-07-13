Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Come home to Longwood at Southern Hills in Nashville, Tennessee. You'll enjoy charming southern living with convenient access to schools, shopping, entertainment, and more. Our community is near Interstate 2A and 65, putting downtown Nashville just up the road. Feel like taking a stroll? There are several beautiful public parks nearby.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.