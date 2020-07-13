All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
Longwood At Southern Hills
Longwood At Southern Hills

371 Wallace Rd · (615) 908-2659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

371 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 22 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 155 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longwood At Southern Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Come home to Longwood at Southern Hills in Nashville, Tennessee. You'll enjoy charming southern living with convenient access to schools, shopping, entertainment, and more. Our community is near Interstate 2A and 65, putting downtown Nashville just up the road. Feel like taking a stroll? There are several beautiful public parks nearby.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$800 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longwood At Southern Hills have any available units?
Longwood At Southern Hills has 3 units available starting at $1,287 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Longwood At Southern Hills have?
Some of Longwood At Southern Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longwood At Southern Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Longwood At Southern Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longwood At Southern Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Longwood At Southern Hills is pet friendly.
Does Longwood At Southern Hills offer parking?
Yes, Longwood At Southern Hills offers parking.
Does Longwood At Southern Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longwood At Southern Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longwood At Southern Hills have a pool?
Yes, Longwood At Southern Hills has a pool.
Does Longwood At Southern Hills have accessible units?
No, Longwood At Southern Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Longwood At Southern Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Longwood At Southern Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
