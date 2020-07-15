Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near CU
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
1 Unit Available
229 Hidden Acres
229 Hidden Acres, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1064 sqft
2BR Townhouse, Refrig.,Stove,DW, Central heat & air, W/D Conn Storage room Call the office to schedule an appointment for the listing agent to show you. Applications are handed at the property after a scheduled viewing. No Pets
1 Unit Available
1370 Piercy Ct
1370 Piercy Court, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Bath - Open Floorplan - Fresh and Clean - Newer Paint and Carpet - NO Smoking - One small dog considered (Maximum 15 lbs), Application Fee, $1225 Deposit, Owner/Agent, Please DO NOT Disturb Tenants.
1 Unit Available
602 Leeville Pike
602 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
3BR 1.5BA House with Wall oven and cooktop, central heat and air, W/D Connections. Listing agent must do showings by appointment. Hands the application for credit and background check at property-not online. NO pets.
1 Unit Available
839 Carthage Hwy
839 Carthage Hwy, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1347 sqft
3bd 1 bath - Perfect rental house (RLNE5626563)
1 Unit Available
715 Kent Dr
715 Kent Drive, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2BR/1BA Duplex - Stove/Fridge/W&D Hookups Included - Pets under 25lbs welcome ($25/Mo per pet) - $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies (Cash/Money Order) Security Deposit & First Month Rent Due at Lease Signing
1 Unit Available
272 Trousdale Ferry Pike
272 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3BR/2BA Cottage - Stove/Fridge/Microwave/W&D Hookups Included - Living Room w/ FP - Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appl - 1 Car Detached Carport -Tenant pays utilities - $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee/Background Check Applies (Cash/Money
1 Unit Available
116 Marks Cir
116 Marks Circle, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
927 sqft
Has Refrigerator, Stove, Ch&a, W/DConnections. Listing Agent must be present. Need appointment. Applications given in person at property.
1 Unit Available
127 Holloway Dr
127 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1170 sqft
2BR Refrigerator,Stove,DW,Ch&air,W/DConn View by appointment made by calling the office. Listing Agent must be present to see and will only hand the application for credit and background check. No pets
1 Unit Available
607 Tater Peeler Road
607 Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
955 sqft
Welcome home! This property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a open floor plan living room that connects to the kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with updated bathrooms. Requirements below. Credit score 600 or higher. Total deposit: $1580.
1 Unit Available
420 Sam Houston Dr
420 Sam Houston Drive, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1144 sqft
Do not apply online. You must have an appointment to see first and then are handed the application by the listing agent.
