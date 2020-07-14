All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
Ashton at Harding.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Ashton at Harding
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Ashton at Harding

4700 Humber Dr #2 · (615) 647-9939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E18 · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit E07 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit F17 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit F13 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J10 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit K08 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1038 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton at Harding.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee, Ashton at Harding offers small town living with easy access to big city hustle when you want it. Escape to this park-like atmosphere, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150 non-refundable; $800 fully refundable
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashton at Harding have any available units?
Ashton at Harding has 6 units available starting at $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton at Harding have?
Some of Ashton at Harding's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton at Harding currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton at Harding is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton at Harding pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton at Harding is pet friendly.
Does Ashton at Harding offer parking?
Yes, Ashton at Harding offers parking.
Does Ashton at Harding have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashton at Harding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton at Harding have a pool?
Yes, Ashton at Harding has a pool.
Does Ashton at Harding have accessible units?
No, Ashton at Harding does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton at Harding have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton at Harding has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
British Woods
264 British Woods Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University