Knolls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Knolls

220 Knolls Pl · (615) 551-4609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN 37211
Knolls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 366 · Avail. Aug 14

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Oct 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. Sep 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 398 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 428 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Knolls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

The Knolls features a tranquil park-like atmosphere, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, The Knolls caters to a lifestyle of relaxation and comfortable living. Shopping, entertainment, fine dining, and live music, are just minutes away. Come home to the Knolls.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Photo of pet and rabies license are required. Breed Restrictions Apply: Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, and any other aggressive breed. A mix of any above breed not permitted.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knolls have any available units?
Knolls has 10 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Knolls have?
Some of Knolls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
Knolls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Knolls pet-friendly?
Yes, Knolls is pet friendly.
Does Knolls offer parking?
Yes, Knolls offers parking.
Does Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Knolls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Knolls have a pool?
Yes, Knolls has a pool.
Does Knolls have accessible units?
Yes, Knolls has accessible units.
Does Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Knolls has units with dishwashers.
