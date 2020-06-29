Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access lobby online portal

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



The Knolls features a tranquil park-like atmosphere, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, The Knolls caters to a lifestyle of relaxation and comfortable living. Shopping, entertainment, fine dining, and live music, are just minutes away. Come home to the Knolls.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.