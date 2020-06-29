Lease Length: 6-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Photo of pet and rabies license are required. Breed Restrictions Apply: Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, and any other aggressive breed. A mix of any above breed not permitted.