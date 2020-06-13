Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:22 PM

86 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$957
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,214
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
729 Hartsville Pike
729 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR/1BA Apartment - Lawncare Included - One Pet under 25lbs Welcome ($25 pet fee applies) -

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
131 Quita Circle
131 Quita Circle, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$790
907 sqft
2BR with refrig, stove, ch&a, w/d connections in laundry room. Fresh paint, new linoleum. No pets. Listing Agent must be present to show by appointment. Agent has to hand app after seeing not online.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
208 Westhill Dr
208 Westhill Drive, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2 bedroom brick duplex with a refrigerator, stove, central heat & air, and W/D connections

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
502 Largo Vista Dr
502 Largo Vista, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2807 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Rockwood Ln
1515 Rockwood Ln, Lebanon, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
3020 sqft
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 5 BR, 3 BA home in sought after Spence Creek! Small dogs accepted with non-refundable pet fee. Credit application of 60.00, security deposit, and first and last month's rent due prior to occupancy.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
839 Carthage Hwy
839 Carthage Hwy, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1347 sqft
3bd 1 bath - Perfect rental house (RLNE5626563)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1370 Piercy Ct
1370 Piercy Court, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Bath - Open Floorplan - Fresh and Clean - Newer Paint and Carpet - NO Smoking - One small dog considered (Maximum 15 lbs), Application Fee, $1225 Deposit, Owner/Agent, Please DO NOT Disturb Tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7645 Lebanon Road
7645 Lebanon Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED rental home just outside of Mount Juliet city limits on 1/2 acre lot with 12x28 detached garage. 3 bedroom 2 full baths completely renovated, spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. $40 pet fee
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Woodfern Court
300 Woodfern Ct, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1561 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,522 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Midtown Trail
315 Midtown Trail, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,449
2431 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Dunnwood Loop
305 Dunnwood Loop, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2993 sqft
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Millpond Ct
5000 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2638 sqft
Great location, Brick home with open floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom w/ double marble vanities and garden tub. New roof, New HVAC unit, Wood burning fireplace, hardwood, bar in kitchen. check this one out while its still available!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
302 Parrish Cres
302 Parrish Crescent, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Parrish Cres in Mount Juliet. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Lebanon

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lebanon is $728, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $894.
Studio
$654
1 Bed
$728
2 Beds
$894
3+ Beds
$1,191
City GuideLebanon
Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!
Life in Lebanon

The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.

Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!

Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.

Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.

So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lebanon?
In Lebanon, the median rent is $654 for a studio, $728 for a 1-bedroom, $894 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,191 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lebanon, check out our monthly Lebanon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lebanon?
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon area include Cumberland University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lebanon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lebanon from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Hendersonville, and Gallatin.

