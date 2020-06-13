86 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN

Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!

Life in Lebanon The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality. Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time! Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center. Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters. So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting!