86 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN📍
The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.
Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!
Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.
Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.
So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting!