All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like British Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
British Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

British Woods

264 British Woods Dr · (615) 502-4595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

264 British Woods Dr, Nashville, TN 37217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 177 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 357 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 365 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from British Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to British Woods Apartments, Located in Nashville, Tennessee. When you arrive come step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquil peacefulness our community offers.

Our goal at British Woods Apartments is to make our residents smile. And, it's easy to do because we have several floor plans to accommodate singles, couples and families.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does British Woods have any available units?
British Woods has 9 units available starting at $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does British Woods have?
Some of British Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is British Woods currently offering any rent specials?
British Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is British Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, British Woods is pet friendly.
Does British Woods offer parking?
Yes, British Woods offers parking.
Does British Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, British Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does British Woods have a pool?
Yes, British Woods has a pool.
Does British Woods have accessible units?
No, British Woods does not have accessible units.
Does British Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, British Woods has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for British Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
Parliament Place
831 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity