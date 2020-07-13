/
apartments with pool
115 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with pool
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
815 Chilhowee Court
815 Chilhowee Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1246 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,246 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
8820 Cole Street
8820 Cole Street, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1911 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,911 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
705 Rock Glen Trace
705 Rockglen Trace, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1506 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
1 Unit Available
1301 Bolton Drive
1301 Bolton Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,588 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
15 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,013
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
45 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
44 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
146 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
14 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
1 Unit Available
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1276 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
4125 Giacomo Dr
4125 Giacomo Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1612 sqft
GREAT FLOORPLAN on this end unit with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths! Owner's suite with 2-car garage, covered patio, community pool and playground. Super convenient to I-24, shopping, and restaurants. Triple Blackman schools!
1 Unit Available
2105 Olmstead Ct
2105 Olmstead Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3520 sqft
5 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a large bonus room and a dining room. Four car garage with a larged fenced in back yard. Master Bath has a jet tub. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2108 Sister Ct
2108 Sister Ct, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2408 sqft
Nice 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths large home with high ceiling family room, formal living and dinin g, great kitchen and 2 car garage. Private level backyard with irrigation system. Community Pool, Wonderful Schools.
1 Unit Available
7531 Kemberton Ct.
7531 Kemberton Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1744 sqft
Fabulous end unit condo. Hardwoods on entire main floor, on stairs & bonus. Master on main. All kitchen appliances provided, plus washer dryer. NO Pets. NON-smoking $250 dep plus first & last rent. app req.
1 Unit Available
7827 Kemberton Dr, W
7827 Kemberton Drive W, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1770 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Burkitt Place. Open floor plan downstairs w/ stainless appliances, beautiful hardwoods w/ plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and access to covered back deck.
1 Unit Available
4103 Effie Seward Drive
4103 Effie Seward Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2235 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,235 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
Hickory Hills
8324 Ramstone Way
8324 Ramstone Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1634 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
2725 Elijah Drive
2725 Elijan Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1306 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
7020 Zither Lane
7020 Zither Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
