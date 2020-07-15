2318 McGavock Pike

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This stunning home has been completely renovated and offers a two story open plan living room & kitchen with an abundance of light. The huge master suite boasts a roof terrace, large walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with double vanity, marble tile floor and shower enclosure. The fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining with gas grill, stylish seating and large storage shed. Awesome location less than 5 mins from Nashville staples Village Pub & Beer Garden, Mitchell's Deli & Dose Coffee.