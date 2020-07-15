All apartments in Nashville
2318 McGavock Pike
2318 McGavock Pike

2318 Mcgavock Pike · (615) 429-3032
Location

2318 Mcgavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3386 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This stunning home has been completely renovated and offers a two story open plan living room & kitchen with an abundance of light. The huge master suite boasts a roof terrace, large walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with double vanity, marble tile floor and shower enclosure. The fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining with gas grill, stylish seating and large storage shed. Awesome location less than 5 mins from Nashville staples Village Pub & Beer Garden, Mitchell's Deli & Dose Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 McGavock Pike have any available units?
2318 McGavock Pike has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 McGavock Pike have?
Some of 2318 McGavock Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 McGavock Pike currently offering any rent specials?
2318 McGavock Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 McGavock Pike pet-friendly?
No, 2318 McGavock Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2318 McGavock Pike offer parking?
No, 2318 McGavock Pike does not offer parking.
Does 2318 McGavock Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 McGavock Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 McGavock Pike have a pool?
No, 2318 McGavock Pike does not have a pool.
Does 2318 McGavock Pike have accessible units?
No, 2318 McGavock Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 McGavock Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 McGavock Pike has units with dishwashers.
