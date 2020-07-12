/
sylvan park
356 Apartments for rent in Sylvan Park, Nashville, TN
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,279
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
4810 Idaho Avenue
4810 Idaho Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
4810 Idaho Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sylvan Park! - This adorable cottage sits in the HEART of one of the countries hottest neighborhoods, Sylvan Park! ~Walk or bike to several restaurants, coffee bars, a Greenway and a beautiful 36 Hole Golf
3708 Murphy Rd
3708 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Bungalow - Located in the heart of one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow has a fully renovated kitchen, brand new HVAC and hard wood floors throughout.
501 Sloan Rd
501 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ5010- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
206 36TH AVENUE, N
206 36th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1205 sqft
SYLVAN PARK CRAFTSMAN STYLE END-UNIT TOWNHOME | HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KIT & LR | SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE TOPS | OFFICE | 3 PRIVATE PORCHES | NEW CARPET IN BR'S & TILE IN BA'S | NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT| LARGE FRONT PORCH | PETS INQUIRE | S/D CONSISTS OF
330 54th Ave, N
330 54th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Single family, almost new, hardwoods, marble countertops, wood blinds, balcony, 2 car garage, hot location. Walk to Hattie B's, Miel, Bobby's Dairy Dip, Big Bad Breakfast, and Richland Greenway is at the end of the street. 2 minutes to I40.
241 54th Ave N
241 54th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
241 54th Ave N Available 08/01/20 Renovated Sylvan Park Single Family Home - This 3 bed 2 bath renovated historic home is located on a beautiful 1.8 acre lot right in the middle of Sylvan Park.
208 Sloan
208 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1148 sqft
9 month lease available. Second level condo. Easy walking distance to the Greenway/McCabe Golf Course & Community Center, restaurants, and shops. New windows create a very quite condo. Fireplace. Crown moulding. Big storage closets.
331 53rd Ave, N
331 53rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2574 sqft
This beautifully designed 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is the perfect balance of entertainment, sanctuary, amenities and LOCATION. The house is light + airy with a cool artsy vibe.
4210 Murphy Rd
4210 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1119 sqft
4210 Murphy Road Available for Rent - Best location in town. Walk to Neighbors, Local Taco or any of your favorite Sylvan Park hangouts. This 2 bed 2 bath is completely renovated and is perfect for a young couple. (RLNE4710197)
314 Sloan Rd
314 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
896 sqft
Quaint Sylvan Park Condo - Fully updated 1 Bedroom Park Lane condo in the heart of Sylvan Park. Galley style kitchen with a unique pull up bar that opens to the dining room. Plenty of closet space in bedroom providing ample storage.
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Continental
3300 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1500 sqft
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,413
750 sqft
Now Leasing! Spacious, open concept 1 bedroom apartments on West End.
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.