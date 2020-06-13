/
/
fairview
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,391
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $429,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Armor Ct
7204 Armor Court, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4130 sqft
Spacious & luxurious all brick home on a half-acre lot. Exotic hardwood floors on the main level. Chef kitchen w/ granite counters, large bonus room basement level plus climate controlled all-season sunroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7409 Marisa Way
7409 Marisa Way, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,889
2312 sqft
Charleston Floor Plan: Brick home w/hardie board accents delivers a spacious open floor plan with 4BR and 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7109 Timberlane Ct
7109 Timberlane Drive, Fairview, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath single family home in Williamson County! New paint, flooring and appliances. Master has full bath. Full laundry room w/ washer dryer hookups. Detached garage for extra storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7116 Cobb Cr.
7116 Cobb Circle Southeast, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Brand new kitchen renovation! Charming home on large lot with mature trees. 1-level 3 bedroom home with living room, den, dining area, utility room (dryer only), and sun room. Hardwood floors and carpet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Fairview Blvd
1712 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR LEASE. FAIRVIEW BLVD FRONTAGE. INVEST IN THIS GROWING TOWN. HUGE OPEN FRONT SPACE WITH 2 PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE WORK ROOM, LOTS OF STORAGE AND RESTROOM
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7109 Red Maple Ct
7109 Red Maple Court, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
ONE LEVEL BRICK HOME WITHA FULL BASEMENT AND GARAGE. 3 BEDROMS AND 1 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. HUGE BONUS OR BEDROOM AND BATH IN BASEMENT. LARGE MATURE TREES AND AMAZING PARK LIKE BACK YARD. HUGE DECK FOR GREAT FAMILY GATHERINGS. VACANT
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7304 Cox Run Dr
7304 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
Nice one-level house w/ bonus room over the 2 car-car garage. 3 bed/2 bath with fresh paint and new carpet. Minutes from I-40 and Hwy 100 makes for an easy commute to Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Westfield Condos
13 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hampton
1 Unit Available
1205 Harpeth Lake Court
1205 Harpeth Lake Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
2734 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Baltusrol Rd
226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4522 Hannah Ford Road
4522 Hannah Ford Rd, Pegram, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1170 sqft
Owner/Agent - Quaint new construction home in private setting up on a hill with peaceful, beautiful views - Hardwood flooring (no carpet), tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops, new appliances with covered front porch and back deck.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westfield Condos
1 Unit Available
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
McCrory Trace
1 Unit Available
8428 Indian Hills Dr
8428 Indian Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2680 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Boone Trace
1 Unit Available
8209 Canoe Ct
8209 Canoe Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8209 Canoe Ct in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cross Timbers
1 Unit Available
7444 Harrow Dr
7444 Harrow Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Beautifully remodeled house in Bellevue just next to the new ships, restaurants and businesses at Bellevue mall. Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances. Great for family or roommates. Plenty of parking. Owner provides yard work and trash pickup.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2000 sqft
Only small dog permitted
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Rolling River
1 Unit Available
7324 Rolling River Parkway
7324 Rolling River Pkwy, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
One level three bedroom, two bath on a level, corner lot. All appliances, gas logs,2 car garage, Recreation center has an olympic size pool, with lifeguards, tennis court, playground, soccer field, basketball courts
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8065 Old Harding Pike
8065 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Renovated 40's brick bungalow on 5 private acres close to Natchez Trace and quick I 40 access. Remodeled and newly updated.All appliances including washer/dryer included. Gas fireplace. Charming and cozy
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6126 Pasquo Road
6126 Pasquo Road, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1604 sqft
Wiiliamson Co Schools, Grassland Dist. Unique Home on 6.7 acres tucked in woods. Country living just 1.5 miles from Publix and Natchez Trace. 3rd bedroom in daylight basement. Attached garage plus barn. Hrdwds, FP. Approved pets. Horse pasture.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Creekside Meadows Condos
1 Unit Available
810 Bellevue Rd
810 Bellevue Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo completely redecorated with new thru out. Really nice move in ready
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4032 New Highway 96, W
4032 New Highway 96 W, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2388 sqft
All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
8497 Lewis Rd
8497 Lewis Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
As close as you can get to the city while still being in the country! Large yard, huge trees, peace & quiet. Fully furnished. Hardwoods & tile throughout. New deck. Available for monthly lease or longer term. No smoking, no inside pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fairview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the Fairview area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairview from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.