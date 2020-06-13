11 Apartments for rent in Tullahoma, TN

/
Briarwood
121 Silver St, Tullahoma, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1092 sqft
Experience Wilhoit Living at beautiful Briarwood Apartments. Our community is the best home for your family. The spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans include master bedrooms with walk-in closet and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 N Washington St
512 North Washington Street, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1505 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Washington.st - Property Id: 57354 1505 sqft Brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms with large two-story garage in back. also attached garage.kitchen has brand new granite countertops. Also, brand new floors.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
213 Cambridge Ct
213 Cambridge Court, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, converted garage for bonus room, patio, carport, storage building
Results within 1 mile of Tullahoma
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
131 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma.
Results within 5 miles of Tullahoma
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
600 Indian Springs Cir
600 Indian Springs Circle, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2158 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3 bath home; kitchen appliances included, Master BR downstairs w/full bath, In-law suite upstairs w/ living room and full bath, Attached garage, Deck.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
55 Ghea Rd
55 Ghea Road, Coffee County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 bath brick home; located on large lot - Hardwood Floors, Kitchen appliances included, 1 car garage No Pets Allowed
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Oak Drive
1011 Oak Drive, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1620 sqft
This Ranch Style Home in the Center of Town Features: 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den or Office 1 1/4 Baths Stainless Steel Appliances Hardwood Floors (No Carpet!) Laundry Room Carport Large Fenced in Back Yard This home is centrally located in town and close
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Shady Lane 1
1206 Shady Lane, Manchester, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
125 sqft
Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Tullahoma
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
239 River Watch Way
239 River Watch Way, Franklin County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Partially furnished with two bedrooms currently used as an entertainment room and study.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 E. McLEAN ST
209 Mclean Street, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Located on a spacious corner lot, you'll find this charming home ready for commercial rental needs! Offering just over 1700 sq ft of space with 5 office spaces, lg rooms, soaring ceilings, upgraded electrical & plumbing, a coffee kitchen w/sink, 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tullahoma rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the Tullahoma area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tullahoma from include Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, and Franklin.