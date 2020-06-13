/
/
hopkinsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Hopkinsville, KY📍
Eagle Crossing
3000 Calvin Drive, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Eagle Crossing is the place you want to be.
Park on Country Club
300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
$609
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be.
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
550 Oakmont Dr
550 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
550 Oakmont Dr Available 08/16/20 Cozy Ranch Home Minutes From Post - Adorable ranch home with tons of space! Enormous living room featuring tray ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and three comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a full master bathroom.
800 Shetland DR
800 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1453 sqft
800 Shetland DR
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST HAVE A 24 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING.
736 Shetland Dr
736 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1549 sqft
This 4 bedroom home has 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the home sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Deck, covered front porch, fenced in back yard. Maple cabinets, bay window. Five minutes from I-24 and the post and shopping.
404 Thompsonville Lane #7
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/12/2020) Check out this updated and renovated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with stove and refrigerator, large bathroom with shower/tub combination, and a large bedroom with closet
204 Ruf Dr
204 Ruf Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
Hardwood/tile floors throughout this open concept ranch home! Apply online at https://www.swthomepm.com/vacancies
726 Shetland Dr
726 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage, deck, master on main level, covered porch, corner lot, separate living and dining room, no pets over 30 lbs,
102 Meadow Lane
102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining.
214 Pappy Dr
214 Pappy Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1056 sqft
Cozy Home Featuring An Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Suite Boasts a Master Bathroom and Secondary Bedrooms Offering Adequate Space for Your Own Personal Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Two Car Garage.
109 Gail St
109 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2 bedroom home located minutes to Post. Kitchen includes stove, microwave, & refrigerator. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fenced back yard. PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL $50 PER MONTH RENT.
539 Fox Trot Dr
539 Fox Trot Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Fantastic Home Featuring Spacious Trey Ceiling Living Room with Hardwood Flooring and Galley Style Kitchen with Black Appliances and Adjacent Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Suite Showcases a Full Bathroom and Ample Sized Closet.
2307 Pendleton Dr
2307 Pendleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2416 sqft
4 br, 2 1/2 ba, range, refrig, dishwasher, separate dining room, bonus room, w/d conn, mature pet allowed w/ pet fee of $200 per pet, 2,416 sq.ft
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hopkinsville, the median rent is $399 for a studio, $487 for a 1-bedroom, $629 for a 2-bedroom, and $865 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hopkinsville, check out our monthly Hopkinsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hopkinsville area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hopkinsville from include Nashville, Clarksville, Goodlettsville, Madisonville, and Dickson.