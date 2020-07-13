All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Bells Bluff

7600 Cabot Drive · (629) 219-2849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN 37209
Whites Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 76+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1606 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Unit 1518 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bells Bluff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor. Your home will feel a little bit country and a little bit rock n roll with larger living space, superior amenities and rents substantially lower than downtown. Better yet, it's peacefully removed from the constant crush of tourists. Its countryside character is accompanied by an abundance of outdoor activities and an urban convenience with a location less than 15 minutes away from the heart of the Music City and endless entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per apartment
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $49 admin fee
Additional: Monthly fees of $38 made up of $25 valet trash, $3 pest control, and $10 building protection.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bells Bluff have any available units?
Bells Bluff has 98 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bells Bluff have?
Some of Bells Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bells Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Bells Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bells Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Bells Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Bells Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Bells Bluff offers parking.
Does Bells Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bells Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bells Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Bells Bluff has a pool.
Does Bells Bluff have accessible units?
Yes, Bells Bluff has accessible units.
Does Bells Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bells Bluff has units with dishwashers.

