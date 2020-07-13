Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table tennis court trash valet yoga

Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor. Your home will feel a little bit country and a little bit rock n roll with larger living space, superior amenities and rents substantially lower than downtown. Better yet, it's peacefully removed from the constant crush of tourists. Its countryside character is accompanied by an abundance of outdoor activities and an urban convenience with a location less than 15 minutes away from the heart of the Music City and endless entertainment.