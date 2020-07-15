/
/
/
David Lipscomb University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM
91 Apartments For Rent Near David Lipscomb University
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
66 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
35 Units Available
Historic Waverly
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
11 Units Available
Vanderbilt
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Sunnyside
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
8 Units Available
Green Hills
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
3 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
622 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Fairfax, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:36 AM
12 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro West End
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and a patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a grilling area, courtyard and car charging stations. Close to Vanderbilt University. Near numerous attractions, like the Belmont Mansion.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
4 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
575 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Natchez Village, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 02:44 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
2 Units Available
Hillsboro West End
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to West End Living, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,273
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 01:21 AM
8 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,280
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1100 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellmont-Hillsboro
1204 Cedar Lane
1204 Cedar Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1950 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 1204A Cedar Lane is the perfect spot in 12th South! This home is directly across the street from Sevier Park, and it is within walking distance of great restaurants such as Burger Up, Mafiozas, Edley's BBQ and Urban Grubb.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro West End
2110 Portland Avenue - 201
2110 Portland Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1111 sqft
Live in the heart of Hillsboro Village - West End... the most walkable urban community in Nashville. We are walking distance to the Vanderbilt campus.
1 of 12
Last updated April 16 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellmont-Hillsboro
2815 Hazelwood Drive
2815 Hazelwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1180 sqft
Contemporary, updated two bedroom townhome with open concept. This home has hardwoods, kitchen & bath tile, custom closets. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer lighting with lighted shadow boxes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2723 Westwood Drive
2723 Westwood Drive, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3740 sqft
Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2007 Stokes Lane
2007 Stokes Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1228 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH GREEN HILLS TOWNHOME. PERFECT FOR TRAVEL NURSES OR CORPORATE EXECUTIVE. FULLY FURNISHED. $2300 PER MONTH. - This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the heart of Green Hills.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2116 Hobbs Rd
2116 Hobbs Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1070 sqft
All utilities included in rent !!! ... Move in ready, new carpet, new hardwood floors, new full size washer/dryer, granite counters kitchen & bath ... Excellent walking score and bus stands ...
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2041 OVERHILL DR APT 301
2041 Overhill Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1568 sqft
MOVE-IN READY - 2BR/2.5BA CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREEN HILLS! FRESH PAINT, NEW HARDWOODS & UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Breeze Hill
940 Gale Lane - 151
940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1268 sqft
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out lower level.