3 Apartments for rent in Shelbyville, TN📍
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Park Trail Apartments
1601 Green Lane, Shelbyville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. With a sparkling pool and plyground for the children.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Lorien Cir
209 Lorien Circle, Shelbyville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Lorien Woods. Great Location. Available for August 1st move in. Some Pets ok. $300 non refundable pet fee. Breed Restrictions. 580 in credit score required. Need at least 24 hours to show. Owner/Agent
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1307 N Main St
1307 North Main Street, Shelbyville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite Located in Downtown Shelbyville!! Kitchen features custom industrial cabinetry, with Stainless Steel Built in Appliances, including a refrigerator. Huge Bar top with ample seating and very large dining table.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelbyville area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelbyville from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.
