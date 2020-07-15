/
Austin Peay State University
26 Apartments For Rent Near Austin Peay State University
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Brandon Hills
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
Red River
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Clarksville
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
478 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 712 Main St in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1521 Wilma Rudolph
1521 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, brand new, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, granite counter tops, vinyl planking floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, 9 ft ceilings, deck, eat in kitchen, pets limited to assistance animals, 1/2 off 1st months
Greenwood
922 Wall Street
922 Wall Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
922 Wall Street Available 07/27/20 922 Wall Street - 922 Wall Street is located near APSU, The Montgomery Public Library, and Historic Downtown Clarksville.
814 Golfview Place #F
814 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
818 Golfview Place #A
818 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
866 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/29/2020) Fantastic downtown convenient location on this one level apartment. Unit has 2 large bedrooms, separate living room space, laminate flooring, nice size eat in kitchen with all major appliances.
1888 Old Trenton Rd
1888 Old Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
1888 Old Trenton Road is located in the Cedar Brook neighborhood near Dunbar Cave Road.
251 Timberlake
251 Timber Lake Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, w/d conn pets limited to assistance animals
Hillwood
1109 Plymouth Rd
1109 Plymouth Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
1 br, 1 1.2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, w/d conn, small mature pet allowed w/fee of $300 per pet under 35
1436 McCan Drive #E
1436 Mccan Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space.
Greenwood
430 Kelly Ln
430 Kelly Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$875
1819 sqft
ADORABLE TWO STORY HOME CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN CLARKSVILLE FOR RENT. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY OF 2019. 4 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME COMPETE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM.
818-A Golfview Place
818 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
818 Golfview Place #A- (AVAILABLE 7/29/2020) Fantastic downtown convenient location on this one level apartment. Unit has 2 large bedrooms, separate living room space, laminate flooring, nice size eat in kitchen with all major appliances.
Greenwood
914 W Happy Hollow Dr
914 West Happy Hollow Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
875 sqft
914 W. Happy Hollow Drive is located in the Happy Hollow neighborhood within minutes of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU.
814-B Golfview Place
814 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
814 Golfview Drive #B- (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
Greenwood
916 Charlotte Street #A
916 Charlotte Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas. This unit features a separate living room space, half bath, large eat in kitchen with all major appliances as well as a laundry closet with appliances on the main level.
Greenwood
1003 Orchard Hills Drive
1003 Orchard Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1527 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Hillwood
185 Nantucket Dr
185 Nantuckett Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1110 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, completely remodeled upgrade townhouse, down stairs flooring is barnyard gray vinyl planking, interior walls painting soft gray with glossy white trim, 6 panel doors, new stainless steel appliances, can lights, all new brush nickel
Brandon Hills
211 Trahern Ln
211 Trahern Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4300 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this mid century Executive level Luxury remodel in the heart of downtown.
Downtown Clarksville
328 Main Street
328 Main St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Great Location to Downtown and APSU. Lg living room, HUGE eat in kitchen and separate office area. Hardwood floors and HUGE backyard for downtown unit. Large Deck and off street parking. Yard maintenance and trash included. Lg laundry room. No Pets.
Red River
528 Ninth Street
528 9th Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
2 br, 1 ba, range, refihg, heating & cooling, pets limited to assistance animals, combo lock
Greenwood
954 Charlotte St
954 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Downtown Clarksville. Main Level features Laundry Room, Powder Room and Extra Closets. Cozy Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen with Bar Seating. Master Suite w/Big Walk-in Closet.
Greenwood
916- A Charlotte Street
916 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
916 Charlotte St. #A - (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas.