oak grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
800 Shetland DR
800 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1453 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Hannibal Dr
1630 Hannibal Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1057 sqft
Great Space close to Fort Campbell. Large living room with Trey Ceiling and a Large eat in kitchen. Large yard and tons of storage!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST HAVE A 24 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
736 Shetland Dr
736 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1549 sqft
This 4 bedroom home has 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the home sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Deck, covered front porch, fenced in back yard. Maple cabinets, bay window. Five minutes from I-24 and the post and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
404 Thompsonville Lane #7
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/12/2020) Check out this updated and renovated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with stove and refrigerator, large bathroom with shower/tub combination, and a large bedroom with closet
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
204 Ruf Dr
204 Ruf Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
Hardwood/tile floors throughout this open concept ranch home! Apply online at https://www.swthomepm.com/vacancies
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
726 Shetland Dr
726 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage, deck, master on main level, covered porch, corner lot, separate living and dining room, no pets over 30 lbs,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Hugh Hunter Rd
1529 Hugh Hunter Road, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Adorable Oak Grove home, perfect starter. Tenants allowed use of sheds in back. Apply online at swthomepm.com/vacancies
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Meadow Lane
102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pappy Dr
214 Pappy Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1056 sqft
Cozy Home Featuring An Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Suite Boasts a Master Bathroom and Secondary Bedrooms Offering Adequate Space for Your Own Personal Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Two Car Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
109 Gail St
109 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2 bedroom home located minutes to Post. Kitchen includes stove, microwave, & refrigerator. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fenced back yard. PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL $50 PER MONTH RENT.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Carol Dr
1212 Carol Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1053 sqft
1212 Carol Dr Available 11/08/19 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Oak Grove - 3 Bed 2 bath, 1053 sqft, carpet & vinyl flooring, deck w/ fenced in yard, dogs allowed upon approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5153972)
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
550 Oakmont Dr
550 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
550 Oakmont Dr Available 08/16/20 Cozy Ranch Home Minutes From Post - Adorable ranch home with tons of space! Enormous living room featuring tray ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and three comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a full master bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Burch Rd
219 Burch Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Ranch Home Close to Post! - JUNE SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH! Adorable 2 bedroom home close to post! Spacious living area with modern paint and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3324 MALLARD DR
3324 Mallard Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1836 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of space. Master bedroom is on main level. 2 tier deck, with fence (chain link) and storage building.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
539 Fox Trot Dr
539 Fox Trot Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Fantastic Home Featuring Spacious Trey Ceiling Living Room with Hardwood Flooring and Galley Style Kitchen with Black Appliances and Adjacent Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Suite Showcases a Full Bathroom and Ample Sized Closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Pendleton Dr
2307 Pendleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2416 sqft
4 br, 2 1/2 ba, range, refrig, dishwasher, separate dining room, bonus room, w/d conn, mature pet allowed w/ pet fee of $200 per pet, 2,416 sq.ft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Grove area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Grove from include Nashville, Clarksville, Goodlettsville, Hopkinsville, and Madisonville.