Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:40 PM

1300 Cardinal Ave

1300 Cardinal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Cardinal Avenue, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**

Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint throughout, plenty of parking. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

