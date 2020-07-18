1300 Cardinal Ave

Amenities
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**
Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint throughout, plenty of parking. Schedule a showing today!
Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.