1300 Cardinal Ave

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**



Spacious, one bedroom duplex in Inglewood! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, large living area, galley kitchen, large laundry room/mud room, fresh paint throughout, plenty of parking. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.