Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly concierge dog park fire pit key fob access media room trash valet

This is the place to be [For real]. 1505 Demonbreun is in Nashvilles most desirable, fun and convenient location. Never drive anywhere [except work] again! Let the weekends come to you! [This is seriously] superior living in a superior location. If you are looking for high-end, luxury apartment living, look no further! 1505 has the best apartments for rent in Downtown Nashville. We make living easy, breezy. On Demonbreun its all about Roundabout Living!