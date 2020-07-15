Sign Up
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 PM
3460 Meier Drive - 1
3460 Meier Drive
·
(901) 219-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3460 Meier Drive, Memphis, TN 38118
Oakhaven
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$825
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit hass central air and heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have any available units?
3460 Meier Drive - 1 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3460 Meier Drive - 1's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3460 Meier Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Meier Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Meier Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
