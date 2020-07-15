All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like
3460 Meier Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3460 Meier Drive - 1
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 PM

3460 Meier Drive - 1

3460 Meier Drive · (901) 219-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3460 Meier Drive, Memphis, TN 38118
Oakhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit hass central air and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have any available units?
3460 Meier Drive - 1 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3460 Meier Drive - 1's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Meier Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Meier Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Meier Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Meier Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Meier Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N
Memphis, TN 38119
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row
Memphis, TN 38141
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St
Memphis, TN 38106
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd
Memphis, TN 38118

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly PlacesMemphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway VillageThe CoreCountrywoodMud IslandFox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science CenterChristian Brothers UniversityUniversity of MemphisSouthwest Tennessee Community College