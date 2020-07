Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court parking

It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all. Resort style living with urban convenience is what you get when you choose our breathtaking community of apartments for rent in Memphis, Tennessee. Whether you are soaking up the sun beside our of our two resort style swimming pools, or relaxing around one of the natural lakes with lush grounds, luxury is all around you at The Summit. If you are looking to stay active, you will love our newly renovated fitness facility along with our outdoor sports court! The Summit offers one, two, and three bedroom homes to meet your lifestyle. Conveniently located near I- 40, Highway 14, and US 51, you are only minutes away from shopping, entertainment, and the heart of Memphis. The Summit truly has it all.