Memphis, TN
1571 Mink Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM
1571 Mink Street
1571 Mink Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1571 Mink Street, Memphis, TN 38111
Colonial Willow
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable home on quiet street, conveniently located to shopping, places of worship, and schools! Deposit is $850, pet fee $300, and application fee $35.
https://rmrmemphis.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1571 Mink Street have any available units?
1571 Mink Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1571 Mink Street have?
Some of 1571 Mink Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1571 Mink Street currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Mink Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Mink Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Mink Street is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Mink Street offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Mink Street offers parking.
Does 1571 Mink Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Mink Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Mink Street have a pool?
No, 1571 Mink Street does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Mink Street have accessible units?
No, 1571 Mink Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Mink Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Mink Street does not have units with dishwashers.
