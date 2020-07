Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center e-payments online portal

The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away. Close proximity to Interstate 240 means you're only a short drive from the excitement of downtown. Location and quality combine to bring you the best of apartment home living.