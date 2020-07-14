All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Tennessee Brewery

495 Tennessee Street · (901) 495-2809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN 63106
St. Louis Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T309 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B140 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit B240 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tennessee Brewery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
e-payments
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
Part of the Memphis landscape since 1890, the Tennessee Brewery has a 125-year history of bringing people together, from its early 20th century heyday as a beer producer and distributor to its current incarnation as a trio of modern residences. The smartly appointed new homes of The Brewery provide Mississippi River views previously unprecedented in the rental market, including direct entry to Butler Park and the Riverwalk. The Brewery's outdoor access and urban atmosphere commingle in two courtyards, creating a lively mix of the historic and contemporary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Tennessee Brewery have any available units?
The Tennessee Brewery has 3 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tennessee Brewery have?
Some of The Tennessee Brewery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tennessee Brewery currently offering any rent specials?
The Tennessee Brewery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tennessee Brewery pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tennessee Brewery is pet friendly.
Does The Tennessee Brewery offer parking?
Yes, The Tennessee Brewery offers parking.
Does The Tennessee Brewery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tennessee Brewery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tennessee Brewery have a pool?
Yes, The Tennessee Brewery has a pool.
Does The Tennessee Brewery have accessible units?
No, The Tennessee Brewery does not have accessible units.
Does The Tennessee Brewery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tennessee Brewery has units with dishwashers.

