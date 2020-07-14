Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking e-payments new construction cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool pet friendly dog grooming area dog park

Part of the Memphis landscape since 1890, the Tennessee Brewery has a 125-year history of bringing people together, from its early 20th century heyday as a beer producer and distributor to its current incarnation as a trio of modern residences. The smartly appointed new homes of The Brewery provide Mississippi River views previously unprecedented in the rental market, including direct entry to Butler Park and the Riverwalk. The Brewery's outdoor access and urban atmosphere commingle in two courtyards, creating a lively mix of the historic and contemporary.