Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

107 Swain Circle

107 Swain Circle · (615) 236-1135
Location

107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Swain Circle · Avail. Jul 6

$2,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
107 Swain Circle Available 07/06/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio. A must see! 4BR/2.5 baths and 2 car garage!
Walk to shopping, Publix and many more shopping/dining options. Just off I-65 in Franklin. Small pets case by case.
Tenant occupied. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. 24 hour minimum notice for viewing appointments.
$40 application fee per adult. Apply at www.elitepmsolutions.com

(RLNE3070235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Swain Circle have any available units?
107 Swain Circle has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Swain Circle have?
Some of 107 Swain Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Swain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
107 Swain Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Swain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Swain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 107 Swain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 107 Swain Circle does offer parking.
Does 107 Swain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Swain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Swain Circle have a pool?
Yes, 107 Swain Circle has a pool.
Does 107 Swain Circle have accessible units?
No, 107 Swain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Swain Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Swain Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Swain Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Swain Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
