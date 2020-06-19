Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

107 Swain Circle Available 07/06/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio. A must see! 4BR/2.5 baths and 2 car garage!

Walk to shopping, Publix and many more shopping/dining options. Just off I-65 in Franklin. Small pets case by case.

Tenant occupied. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. 24 hour minimum notice for viewing appointments.

$40 application fee per adult. Apply at www.elitepmsolutions.com



(RLNE3070235)