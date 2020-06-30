2887 Woodland Park Drive

Amenities

AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN A POPULAR AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful well-cared for 3-story townhouse located in Hamlin Park, one of the best locations in Mt Pleasant. This park-style community offers well manicured lawns, Oak trees, Ponds, and community pool. Your new home features plenty of storage with a single car garage and large open storage space on the ground floor with access to a nice back porch for relaxing and grilling while looking out onto a community pond with water spout and plenty of space for walking and enjoying the outdoors. On the second floor is the main living space with open floor plan, living area with Fireplace, Dining area, Great Kitchen, Powder Room, and access to your screened porch facing the pond. The three bedrooms, laundry space, are on top floor.