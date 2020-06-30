All apartments in Mount Pleasant
2887 Woodland Park Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

2887 Woodland Park Drive

2887 Woodland Park Drive · (843) 388-8118
Location

2887 Woodland Park Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN A POPULAR AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful well-cared for 3-story townhouse located in Hamlin Park, one of the best locations in Mt Pleasant. This park-style community offers well manicured lawns, Oak trees, Ponds, and community pool. Your new home features plenty of storage with a single car garage and large open storage space on the ground floor with access to a nice back porch for relaxing and grilling while looking out onto a community pond with water spout and plenty of space for walking and enjoying the outdoors. On the second floor is the main living space with open floor plan, living area with Fireplace, Dining area, Great Kitchen, Powder Room, and access to your screened porch facing the pond. The three bedrooms, laundry space, are on top floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have any available units?
2887 Woodland Park Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have?
Some of 2887 Woodland Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Woodland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Woodland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Woodland Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Woodland Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Woodland Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Woodland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Woodland Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2887 Woodland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Woodland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Woodland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
