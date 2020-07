Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants. You can enjoy being minutes away from Laurel Hill County Park to hike or the beach to relax and sunbathe or catch the waves. You will love the convenience of your new home at The Sage at 1240 in the exciting city of Mount Pleasant.