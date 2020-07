Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving coffee bar courtyard game room online portal shuffle board tennis court

Phase II Now Pre-Leasing. Virtual Tours Now Available. Schedule Yours Today!* Find yourself right in the mix at The Boulevard, a vibrant community featuring studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments on Coleman Blvd in Mount Pleasant, SC. When you wake up at The Boulevard, you're perfectly situated for all of the adventures Charleston has to offer. Bike to the beach. Walk to bars and restaurants. Simply put, The Boulevard is Mount Pleasant's sweet spot, ideally positioned between the beaches of Sullivans Island, Shem Creek nightlife, and historic downtown Charleston.