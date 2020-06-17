260 Swallowtail Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Tidal Walk Subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The large windows provide ample lighting for the spacious rooms. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and electric stove. You'll find the master bedroom on the first floor. The master bathroom features a dual-sink vanity, a separate stand-in shower, and a jacuzzi tub. Attached is a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and an additional shoe storage area. Upstairs you'll find the FROG with its own attached bathroom. The property also features a screened-in porch, a large yard, and a 2 car garage. The wetlands behind the property provide privacy from neighbors.



The community itself offers multiple amenities such as a club house, swimming pool, multiple ponds, and walking trails.



Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. Landscaping maintained by tenants. Available now.