All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 260 Swallowtail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
260 Swallowtail Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:12 PM

260 Swallowtail Court

260 Swallowtail Ct · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

260 Swallowtail Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Tidal Walk Subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The large windows provide ample lighting for the spacious rooms. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and electric stove. You'll find the master bedroom on the first floor. The master bathroom features a dual-sink vanity, a separate stand-in shower, and a jacuzzi tub. Attached is a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and an additional shoe storage area. Upstairs you'll find the FROG with its own attached bathroom. The property also features a screened-in porch, a large yard, and a 2 car garage. The wetlands behind the property provide privacy from neighbors.

The community itself offers multiple amenities such as a club house, swimming pool, multiple ponds, and walking trails.

Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. Landscaping maintained by tenants. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Swallowtail Court have any available units?
260 Swallowtail Court has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Swallowtail Court have?
Some of 260 Swallowtail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Swallowtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
260 Swallowtail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Swallowtail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Swallowtail Court is pet friendly.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court offer parking?
Yes, 260 Swallowtail Court does offer parking.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Swallowtail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court have a pool?
Yes, 260 Swallowtail Court has a pool.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court have accessible units?
No, 260 Swallowtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Swallowtail Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Swallowtail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Swallowtail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 260 Swallowtail Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity