Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups. Conveniently located immediately in front of aquatic center, all major traffic routes, local regional rail line, public transportation and local shopping. This unit is located on the first floor and shows well. This should be your next apartment.