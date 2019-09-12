Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2851 North 9th Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2851 North 9th Street - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2851 North 9th Street - 2
2851 N 9th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2851 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 2 fl, 2 bdrm apartment. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have any available units?
2851 North 9th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2851 North 9th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2851 North 9th Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 North 9th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 North 9th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 North 9th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University