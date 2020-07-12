/
/
/
hartranft
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:57 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Hartranft, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated April 30 at 08:56pm
Contact for Availability
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
A clubhouse and concierge service add to the features of this independent living community in a very walkable neighborhood. Take advantage of dorm-style prices, the gym, the bocce court and bike storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 W Cambria Street
916 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1268 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Features Hardwood floors Exposed Brick Walls Central Air Laundry Hook-Ups Qualifications Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security) Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify:
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1138 W Nevada Street
1138 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM TEMPLE UNIVERSITY!!! - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1921 N 7TH ST Unit 3
1921 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2322 North Park Avenue
2322 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
160 sqft
Enjoy a large private bedroom and bathroom in this modern apartment unit complete with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, sink w/garbage disposal, and more. Three other roommates will share the common areas.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
2107 North Franklin Street - 1
2107 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Come see this freshly rehabbed spacious house! Located in Hartranft neighborhood, features Four bedrooms, and Two and a Half bathrooms! The beautiful kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counter
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2434 N 13TH STREET
2434 North 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1114 sqft
Still searching for housing for the upcoming school year? Or looking for a place with an easy commute to Center City with convenient access to the subway station about 2 blocks away? This recently renovated home is available for an August 5th move
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2106 N MARVINE STREET
2106 North Marvine Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 3 bed/1bath single family home is located near Temple University.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 W NEVADA ST
1133 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1354 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Now Leasing, a spacious single family with tons of entertaining space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1127 W NEVADA ST
1127 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1174 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, a spacious single family near Tyler school and Engineering school with a large living room and full unfinished basement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1131 W NEVADA ST Unit 2
1131 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, only 2 blocks from Tyler School of Art the Temple's Engineering School.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
2823 North 12th Street
2823 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Four bedrooms with a Den. FABULOUS. RENOVATED! COMING SOON! This spectacular GEM is gorgeous. This property has been renovated from top to bottom. 4 bedrooms with a DEN/Family room.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
1224 West Huntingdon Street - 1
1224 West Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1294 sqft
This house had just been remodled and new floors have been put in . The kitchen was redone 2 years ago. The basement in semi finished with a 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2227 Park Ave A
2227 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom available near Temple U! - Property Id: 302340 Temple Students Only! One Bedroom available in a 4 bed 2 bath in a brand new luxury apartment near Temple University! It is on a quiet tree lined street, with in unit Washer-Dryer combo,
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2110 N 7TH STREET
2110 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. This duplex Unit #2 features bi-level unit that displaying 3 beds, 3 baths and an outdoor roof deck.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2247 N FRANKLIN STREET
2247 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. This duplex features bi-level unit that is displaying 3 Beds, 3 Baths and roof deck.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1220 W SERGEANT STREET
1220 West Sergeant Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1024 sqft
Recently refreshed 3 bedroom, straight thru home with 2 full baths. Rear yard and full basement. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Hartranft
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
57 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
