Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Tabor View Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Tabor View Lofts

2655 Southeast 50th Avenue · (503) 917-3835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR 97206
Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tabor View Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: No.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15.00 flat rate for trash per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet, per month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman, Chow-chow, St Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Dalmatian, Stafford-shire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Siberian Huskies, and ANY hybrid of one of the aforementioned breeds. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.
Parking Details: Control access garage spaces available to rent.
Storage Details: Interior hallway storage closets available to rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tabor View Lofts have any available units?
Tabor View Lofts has 10 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Tabor View Lofts have?
Some of Tabor View Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tabor View Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Tabor View Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tabor View Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Tabor View Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Tabor View Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Tabor View Lofts offers parking.
Does Tabor View Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tabor View Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tabor View Lofts have a pool?
No, Tabor View Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Tabor View Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Tabor View Lofts has accessible units.
Does Tabor View Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tabor View Lofts has units with dishwashers.
