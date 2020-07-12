Tabor View Lofts

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: No.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15.00 flat rate for trash per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet, per month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman, Chow-chow, St Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Dalmatian, Stafford-shire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Siberian Huskies, and ANY hybrid of one of the aforementioned breeds. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.