Axcess 15 apartments in Portland, Oregon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in a style you’ll love. Each home comes cable-ready with the necessities for an efficient lifestyle. Enjoy a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and a microwave. (+more)



Enjoy the lounge, library, business center, and a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment. Stay productive at home to meet your personal health and business goals with our amenities. Axcess 15 is a controlled access, pet-friendly community featuring covered garage parking and 24-hour maintenance, so you can rest well knowing you’re being taken care of around the clock. Pay rent easily, submit work requests without a fuss, and receive packages with our online services.



When you live at Axcess 15, everything is steps away! You can walk across the street to a gourmet grocer, your favorite boutiques, restaurants, and more at the Lloyd Cent