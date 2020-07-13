All apartments in Portland
Find more places like
Axcess 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Axcess 15
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Axcess 15

Open Now until 6pm
1500 NE 15th Ave · (503) 395-2677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month FREE on the next 7 move-ins! Plus move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!* *Restrictions apply. Contact leasing office for more details.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Kerns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Kerns

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S105 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit S103 · Avail. now

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit N334 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S321 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit N350 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit S309 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axcess 15.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
package receiving
elevator
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Axcess 15 apartments in Portland, Oregon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in a style you’ll love. Each home comes cable-ready with the necessities for an efficient lifestyle. Enjoy a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and a microwave. (+more)

Enjoy the lounge, library, business center, and a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment. Stay productive at home to meet your personal health and business goals with our amenities. Axcess 15 is a controlled access, pet-friendly community featuring covered garage parking and 24-hour maintenance, so you can rest well knowing you’re being taken care of around the clock. Pay rent easily, submit work requests without a fuss, and receive packages with our online services.

When you live at Axcess 15, everything is steps away! You can walk across the street to a gourmet grocer, your favorite boutiques, restaurants, and more at the Lloyd Cent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one, $450 for two
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open parking $125 for one, $175 for two.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Axcess 15 have any available units?
Axcess 15 has 14 units available starting at $1,264 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Axcess 15 have?
Some of Axcess 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axcess 15 currently offering any rent specials?
Axcess 15 is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE on the next 7 move-ins! Plus move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!* *Restrictions apply. Contact leasing office for more details.
Is Axcess 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, Axcess 15 is pet friendly.
Does Axcess 15 offer parking?
Yes, Axcess 15 offers parking.
Does Axcess 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Axcess 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Axcess 15 have a pool?
No, Axcess 15 does not have a pool.
Does Axcess 15 have accessible units?
No, Axcess 15 does not have accessible units.
Does Axcess 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axcess 15 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Cornerstone
1425 Northeast 7th Avenue
Portland, OR 97232
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97205
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road
Portland, OR 97225
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St
Portland, OR 97229
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd
Portland, OR 97223
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue
Portland, OR 97206
Northwood
8338 North Interstate Avenue
Portland, OR 97217
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St
Portland, OR 97239

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland