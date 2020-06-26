1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97205 Goose Hollow
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 213 · Avail. Jul 17
$1,187
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft
Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,509
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 117 · Avail. now
$2,446
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Hollow.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
trash valet
Living in Portland can be an elevated experience. Especially when you're close to the mountain, work and all of the neighborhood treasures that make Portland so rich. On the northern end of the Goose Hollow neighborhood, and just down the hill from 80 miles of panoramic hiking trails, sits North Hollow, a comfortably modern destination for all of your Portland adventures. Please call for an appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage: $165/month. Other, assigned. Garage Parking available. Please inquire with North Hollow leasing team.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does North Hollow have any available units?
North Hollow has 3 units available starting at $1,187 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does North Hollow have?
Some of North Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
North Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, North Hollow is pet friendly.
Does North Hollow offer parking?
Yes, North Hollow offers parking.
Does North Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.