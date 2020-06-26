All apartments in Portland
Find more places like North Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
North Hollow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

North Hollow

1551 SW Taylor St · (503) 678-9427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Goose Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97205
Goose Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 213 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$2,446

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
trash valet
Living in Portland can be an elevated experience. Especially when you're close to the mountain, work and all of the neighborhood treasures that make Portland so rich. On the northern end of the Goose Hollow neighborhood, and just down the hill from 80 miles of panoramic hiking trails, sits North Hollow, a comfortably modern destination for all of your Portland adventures. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage: $165/month. Other, assigned. Garage Parking available. Please inquire with North Hollow leasing team.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Hollow have any available units?
North Hollow has 3 units available starting at $1,187 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does North Hollow have?
Some of North Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
North Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, North Hollow is pet friendly.
Does North Hollow offer parking?
Yes, North Hollow offers parking.
Does North Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Hollow have a pool?
No, North Hollow does not have a pool.
Does North Hollow have accessible units?
No, North Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does North Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for North Hollow?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street
Portland, OR 97209
Lower Burnside Lofts
60 SE 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St
Portland, OR 97229
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue
Portland, OR 97214
The Union
304 NE Multnomah St
Portland, OR 97232
Northwood
8338 North Interstate Avenue
Portland, OR 97217
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97232
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St
Portland, OR 97201

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity