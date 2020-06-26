Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage trash valet

Living in Portland can be an elevated experience. Especially when you're close to the mountain, work and all of the neighborhood treasures that make Portland so rich. On the northern end of the Goose Hollow neighborhood, and just down the hill from 80 miles of panoramic hiking trails, sits North Hollow, a comfortably modern destination for all of your Portland adventures. Please call for an appointment today.