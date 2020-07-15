/
Portland Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near Portland Community College
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
63 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,299
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
18 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,244
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,217
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
998 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 PM
4 Units Available
Mt. Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
10 Units Available
Mt. Park
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
2 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Walluga
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated July 11 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
Kruse Villa
15370 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kruse Villa in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Westlake
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Last updated June 24 at 04:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
13594 Blazer Trail
13594 Blazer Trail, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1948 sqft
13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1
12 Cervantes Circle, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
7805 SW LANDAU ST.
7805 Southwest Landau Street, Metzger, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2610 sqft
7805 SW LANDAU ST. Available 07/17/20 INCREDIBLE TIGARD BEAUTY!! 2610 Sq ft. 3 Bed + Den & Huge Bonus Room! - Newer, spacious 3 bedroom home with a den and huge bonus room upstairs.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
264 Cervantes
264 Cervantes, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
965 sqft
Quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium with 965 square feet in Mountain Park Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217, I5 and Walking distance to Portland Community College Sylvania, New Season's, Starbucks and many shops. Fantastic unit with a great layout.
Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
44 Eagle Crest Drive #39
44 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Condo in Lake Oswego! portland.c21.com Apply Today! - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, just at 1084 SQFT of living space, stylish updates and a spacious balcony with views.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9
3101 Mcnary Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1894 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 5
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
7340 SW Hermoso Way Available 07/15/20 Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020 Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq Ft: 1500 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Heating:
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.