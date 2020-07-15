/
10 Apartments for rent in Longview, WA📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
Hillside Acres
3431 Pacific Way
3431 Pacific Way, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1756 sqft
Tremendously beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and much more. - This tremendously beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room and family room. The dining room opens to a back deck.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
Highlands
321 21st Avenue
321 21st Avenue, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house with new carpet and fresh paint. Range, New fridge and dishwasher. Laundry hookups. Singe car garage. Off street parking. No pets please. Utilities and yard care are tenant's responsibly. Self viewing option available.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
Mint Valley
3829 Mint Place - B38
3829 Mint Pl, Longview, WA
2 Bedrooms
$985
891 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3829 Mint Place - B38 in Longview. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
Highlands
332 18th Avenue
332 18th Avenue, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom home with great updates throughout! - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home has fresh paint and beautiful flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Longview
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
105 Coho Terrace
105 Coho Ter, Rainier, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1686 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1686 SQFT townhouse close to the Columbia River. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & slider to extra large patio & fenced yard. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1419 Bowmont
1419 Bowmont Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Three bedroom one bathroom home with a garage - Charming three bedroom, one bathroom home with a fenced yard and a garage. The home is located near Huntington Junior High school and has easy access to the I5 corridor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
818 Coweeman Ln
818 Coweeman Lane, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
SPECIAL Move-in, 1/2 off first month's rent! Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. - Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. This lovely home has fresh paint as well as updated appliances.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1129 3rd Avenue North
1129 North 3rd Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
This spacious three bedroom unit features 950 square feet of living space. New paint. Washer, dryer hook ups. Photos may not be actual unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Longview
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
Allen Street Apartments
2404 Allen St, Kelso, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allen Street Apartments in Kelso. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1020 N 19th Avenue - 1
1020 North 19th Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
New Flooring Throughout. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 4-Plex is located just north of the CWU campus. This home has a great open kitchen and living area.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with one bedroom on the main floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Longview, the median rent is $465 for a studio, $569 for a 1-bedroom, $701 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,021 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Longview, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Longview area include Lewis & Clark College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, Pacific University, and Portland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.