20 Apartments for rent in Woodland, WA📍
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1994 Meadowood Lp
1994 Meadowood Loop, Woodland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1521 sqft
1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Woodland
1 Unit Available
174 Loganberry Ct
174 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
174 Loganberry Ct Available 08/07/20 Amazing Brand New Townhome! 3bd/2.5ba with Garage! - Enjoy your beau??Located in scenic Woodland, WA Sequoia park is a community of new townhomes with so much to offer.
1 Unit Available
136 Loganberry Ct
136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the
Results within 5 miles of Woodland
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
1 Unit Available
577 N 9th St
577 N 9th St, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in St. Helens, Oregon. Fenced backyard, washer/dryer hookups and garage with workbench. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease $1,495 per month $1,695 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
1 Unit Available
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2132 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
1 Unit Available
307 N. 33rd Ct.
307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
1 Unit Available
202 N 33rd Ct
202 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
202 N 33rd Ct Available 07/04/20 Luxury Townhome In Ridgefield! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3432 S 4th Way
3432 South 4th Way, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2425 sqft
4 bedroom home in Ridgefield - This home is available for immediate move in. It is located in the Rigefield High School District. Extra large master bedroom with very large master bathroom.
1 Unit Available
58968 Greenbrier Loop
58968 Greenbrier Loop, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Large master bedroom and bath, laundry room, gas fireplace, central heat, and two car garage. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities (Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas, Garbage).
1 Unit Available
35315 Oakwood Drive
35315 Oakwood Drive, St. Helens, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2203 sqft
Fantastic St. Helens Neighborhood! Large 5 bedroom. 3.5 bath, 2200+ SQFT and 2 car garage. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Dinning room with hardwood & large kitchen. Fenced back yard with slider from dining to deck.
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
1 Unit Available
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodland area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
