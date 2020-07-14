All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Roseland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Roseland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Roseland

5811 Southeast Boise Street · (503) 300-5164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Creston-Kenilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR 97206
Creston-Kenilworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,030

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roseland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences. Come join our community and escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.45
Deposit: $400-$1600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roseland have any available units?
Roseland has 3 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Roseland have?
Some of Roseland's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roseland currently offering any rent specials?
Roseland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roseland pet-friendly?
Yes, Roseland is pet friendly.
Does Roseland offer parking?
No, Roseland does not offer parking.
Does Roseland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Roseland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Roseland have a pool?
No, Roseland does not have a pool.
Does Roseland have accessible units?
No, Roseland does not have accessible units.
Does Roseland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Roseland has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Roseland?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street
Portland, OR 97232
Wingsong
753 Southeast 60th Avenue
Portland, OR 97215
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St
Portland, OR 97239
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue
Portland, OR 97214
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr
Portland, OR 97239
2020 Building
2020 SW Salmon St
Portland, OR 97205
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue
Portland, OR 97233
Move the House Apartments
3810 Southeast Division Street
Portland, OR 97202

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity