5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR 97206 Creston-Kenilworth
Studio
Unit 104 · Avail. now
$1,030
Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft
Unit 306 · Avail. now
$1,075
Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 6
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences. Come join our community and escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website