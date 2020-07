Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet wine room

Nestled in between the Pearl and Alphabet districts in downtown Portland, is the ultra-modern Couch9. Couch9 (pronounced Kooch Nine) is located just off the historic NW Couch Street and surrounded by eclectic eateries, unique shops, food trucks, fine art, entertainment and easy-access public transit. Literally steps from the infamous Powell’s Books, Voodoo Doughnuts and the notorious bustling nightlife on Burnside, it is the perfect location for experiencing everything downtown has to offer. Couch9 offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment and penthouse homes in an iconic city setting. Our ultramodern high-rise community features a stunning sky deck, deluxe amenities, large living spaces, and a pet-friendly atmosphere in the heart of downtown Portland. Our apartment homes are unmistakably high-class bursting with luxurious features and upgrades. Turn your everyday into an exemplary day.



Urban Living at its Finest: Walk Score: 100 | Bike Score 97 | Transit Score: 95