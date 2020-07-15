Modera Akoya by Mill Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage key fob access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging coffee bar e-payments fire pit lobby package receiving pool table yoga

Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination. Melding an original and upscale living experience with a social scene, Modera Akoya balances the contrast between old and new elements to bring the Pearl District its newest creative expression.



The community boasts all your modern must-haves– magnificent skyline views, a rooftop deck, clubroom, and state-of the-art fitness center. But where it really turns up the excitement is on the 10th floor, where a hotel-inspired pool deck and fire-pit are ready to whisk you away from stress as you know it. Inside, the building’s original industrial charm is mixed with modern aesthetics that include stylish open floor plans, solid surface countertops and wood plank-style flooring. Then, there is its status as the area’s first smart-home community featuring smart thermostats, keyless entry and more.



Once you step outside, you’ll be welcomed by a surge of exciting restaurants, shops and experiences thanks to your location in the heart of the Pearl District. There’s Andina, Bluehour, Paragon, and Brix Tavern. More? You’ve still got 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Rogue Public House, Oba and McMenamins Mission Theater just one block to your south. Simply put, going out is effortless here.



It’s a building renowned for its past about to embark on a vibrant new future. Come be a part of Modera Akoya's exciting story today.