Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Modera Akoya by Mill Creek

1430 Northwest Hoyt Street · (202) 931-5237
Rent Special
8 weeks free! --- Receive 8 weeks free rent on a 12 month lease term when you lease one of our brand-new homes.
Location

1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0224 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

See 13+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0229 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 0215 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 0329 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 85+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$3,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 0225 · Avail. now

$3,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$3,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Akoya by Mill Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination. Melding an original and upscale living experience with a social scene, Modera Akoya balances the contrast between old and new elements to bring the Pearl District its newest creative expression.

The community boasts all your modern must-haves– magnificent skyline views, a rooftop deck, clubroom, and state-of the-art fitness center. But where it really turns up the excitement is on the 10th floor, where a hotel-inspired pool deck and fire-pit are ready to whisk you away from stress as you know it. Inside, the building’s original industrial charm is mixed with modern aesthetics that include stylish open floor plans, solid surface countertops and wood plank-style flooring. Then, there is its status as the area’s first smart-home community featuring smart thermostats, keyless entry and more.

Once you step outside, you’ll be welcomed by a surge of exciting restaurants, shops and experiences thanks to your location in the heart of the Pearl District. There’s Andina, Bluehour, Paragon, and Brix Tavern. More? You’ve still got 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Rogue Public House, Oba and McMenamins Mission Theater just one block to your south. Simply put, going out is effortless here.

It’s a building renowned for its past about to embark on a vibrant new future. Come be a part of Modera Akoya's exciting story today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have any available units?
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek has 135 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have?
Some of Modera Akoya by Mill Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Akoya by Mill Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek is offering the following rent specials: 8 weeks free! --- Receive 8 weeks free rent on a 12 month lease term when you lease one of our brand-new homes.
Is Modera Akoya by Mill Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek is pet friendly.
Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek offer parking?
Yes, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek offers parking.
Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have a pool?
Yes, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek has a pool.
Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have accessible units?
No, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Akoya by Mill Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Akoya by Mill Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
