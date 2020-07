Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving sauna on-site laundry coffee bar key fob access online portal

We invite you to explore Linc 245, the best apartments in Downtown Portland, OR, and see what makes our community so special! It's not just our central location to unique shops, dining, and various modes of transportation. It's more than the great features, 24 hr package lockers, such as pet-friendly spaces and sauna, that attracts people like yourself. Our community is one of a kind because every resident puts down their own roots, creating an ecosystem that is unlike any other apartment in Downtown Portland. Whether you are looking for a studio, one or two bedrooms, stop by today and start spreading your roots at Linc 245!